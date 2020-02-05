Grandpa Jones, there’s somebody who deserves our attention.
Jones was a banjo player of course, famously so. He came to most of popular entertainment’s attention with his ongoing stint on the Hee Haw television show. His act was country as buttermilk, with him in overalls and a trademark brushy gray mustache.
His bit, as a grandpa character was well-worn in by the time it showed up on television. But Jones had played “Grandpa Jones” since his 22nd year, in 1935, putting on a gray mustache and adapting grandpa demeanor. (It started from a musician he was working with complaining that the young man “acted like an old grandpa” by his being grumpy at early-morning appearances.)
His driver’s license read “Louis Marshall Jones,” his birth name.
His bit, if you will, other than playing the grandpa thing was accompanying himself while he played old-time mountain or gospel songs. By the time most of us got to know of him, in the Hee Haw years, he had settled in on the banjo.
He was a good banjo player, which made sense since he’d made a living playing the silly thing since being a teenager. If you keep up with musicians coming up from that era, a lot had a story similar to Jones’. He’d been raised the youngest of 10 in a sharecropper family and apparently traveling around playing music was, to him, a better way to make a living than sharecropping.
So this would have been in the early ‘30s, and music, the music business, like most of the country, was changing. Western Electric Company had perfected a sound-recording system of devices, microphones, amplifiers and recorders, which could capture the sound pretty much the way it was being made.
Prior to that sounds were captured through a cone and used to drive a stylus which carved the sound signature of soft metal or wax. Now, with electronics, you could tweak the sound and get a balanced tone. You could record any ol’ instrument or any ol’ singer playing any ol’ thing and get it to cut a nice “record” on the hard wax. Then, with the invention of the loudspeaker, you could listen to the recording.
People started recording “mountain music” or what might be called “hillbilly music” with this more-sensitive equipment. Grandpa Jones, a character honed through endless performances, including radio shows (those microphones sure were handy), started finding a market, not a huge market, but enough to make a decent living, for his act.
I’ve got The Grandpa Jones book on how to play banjo (and enjoy playing banjo in my own time). He played in a loud rhythmic style, steady right-hand work slapping the strings, the kind you could hear at a county fair above the midway noises, and the kind that could be picked up by those, at the time, rudimentary microphones. The banjo he played was a type called a “resonator,” which allowed it to project more volume. (I could do a whole column on banjos – a fascinating instrument – but am going to hold that for later.)
More on recording: Jones took off for World War II, serving in the Army and hanging up on recording until after the was was over. At the end of the war magnetic recording tape became available. The Germans had and used magnetic recording tape before the war, but it did not enter the general market until post-war.
Microphones and related technology had gotten better over the war, and now being able to record to tape instead of the wax or soft-metal of pre-war sounded better. Recorded music entertainment took another leap forward.
Which worked out well for Jones.
Not only recording after the was, but soon this new-fangled thing called “television” came along and he – with a performance persona that was both visual as well as melodic – was picked up by one of the early television shows (Plus he was a regular on the Grand Ole Opry.)
Television, of course, grew by leaps and bounds, and in 1968 he was offered a spot on Hee Haw, which he took, of course, becoming a fixture on the show. If you know where to watch on cable you can still catch his act today. If you’re lucky, you can catch a performance by the Hee Haw Quartet, which featured Jones, but in a more serious role as they performed traditional gospel songs.
He was working, performing, right up to the last. He’d just finished a Grand Ole Opry performance in 1998 when he had a stroke. He died not long after, at 84 years.
