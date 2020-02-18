Preparations for constructing an Airport Master Plan have led to numbers reflecting the airport’s impact on the area economy.
A Master Plan is required for municipal entities which participate in government funding, including through grants. Generally speaking, a grant for a given project requires that project to be listed on the entity's master plan. The Water & Sewer Department is a second example of this.
In it’s Monday meeting, the Clinton Airport Board met with Senior Aviation Planner Suzanne Peton, PE, CM, with Garver. which is drawing up the Clinton Airport’s Master Plan.
Peyton had questions as far as the direction the board saw for the airport, and its potentials.
The airport currently has two employers, both with an international client base. Airmotive, Inc. overhauls radial-style aircraft engines, and Dawson Aircraft has a business centered on aircraft salvage and repair, including recovery of aircraft involved in accidents.
[Disclosure, the author is a member of the Clinton Airport Board.]
Garver, in turn, was able to provide economic impact of the airport including payroll and spending by those using the airport. A multiplier effect is calculated based upon how these jobs and revenues impact the state of Arkansas, leading to a state-wide total of 92 jobs with $2.6 mil in payroll and $6.1 mil in total output.
Dawson Aircraft is planning expansion at the airport, with a planned new hangar in 2020. The hangar will be included in the Master Plan. Currently underway is an expansion and re-vamp of the airport aircraft fueling facility.
The airport itself is a 4,700 foot runway oriented northwest-southeast, with lighting. Just over three years ago instrument approaches were approved for the airport, allowing operations during inclement weather, such as low clouds.
It is classified as a Level 2 airport, oriented toward single and smaller multi-engine aircraft. Currently 26 aircraft are based at the airport with 10,400 operations per year, expected to reach 12,400 operations by 2036, per Garver projections.
