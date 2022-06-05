The University of Louisiana–Monroe College of Health Sciences conferred the Doctor of Philosophy degree in marriage and family therapy on Mary Anne Gunter during commencement exercises on May 14.
During her tenure at ULM, Dr. Gunter was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. She received the 2021 Phi Kappa Phi “Love of Learning” award. The National Council on Family Relations presented her with the 2020 Feldman Outstanding Research Proposal for Research in Family Policy Award.
This award recognizes a graduate student or new professional who has demonstrated excellence in research and potential contribution to family policy studies, particularly in the areas of gender/women’s issues or poverty.
Her dissertation research topic was “Some Kind of Unfolding: A Micro- to Macrosystemic Exploration of the Emic Experiences of Formerly Incarcerated Mothers.”
Dr. Gunter has dual licensure as a professional counselor and a marriage and family therapist. She owns Sincera Wellness, LLC, a private counseling practice in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas.
Dr. Gunter is a board-certified trauma therapist, certified grief counseling specialist, professional parent coordinator, certified “One Heart, Two Homes” co-parenting program facilitator and a certified prepare/enrich facilitator for pre-married/married couples. She is board certified to provide tele-counseling services anywhere in Arkansas and Florida.
Dr. Gunter received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, and her Master of Science Degree in Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
