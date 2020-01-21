GUY — Before a local subdivision begins expanding and others take life, the Guy Water Works superintendent has asked city officials to consider charging developers impact fees.
Guy Water Works Superintendent Greg Hooten said the city should consider adding a second master meter to alleviate pressure issues that likely would occur as the Woodridge subdivision begins its next project: Woodridge Orchard Phase II.
Other projects soon to take life likely will add 300 lots (including the Woodridge expansion) to the Guy Water Works system. The water department currently has 900 lots included in its system, Hooten said during the Guy City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.
The amount of water volume needed to properly service the area requires heftier action from installing a new water tower. Hooten said he believes “the perfect system” would entail constructing a second master system.
“My solution down the road … is that we add another master meter that we can hook up to the Community Water System, which would give us another water source, he said.
The project is not an immediate need, Hooten said. However, the up-and-coming issue is “a big problem that’s going to happen within the water system in the coming years.”
To stay ahead of a future financial bind, the water superintendent suggested the council consider imposing a water meter impact fee.
“It’s a one-time fee,” Hooten explained, adding that the fee would be imposed against developers and “everyone who puts a water meter” in the Guy Water Works system.
By creating a $750 impact fee, Hooten said officials could begin saving up funds now to eventually cover the costs of purchasing and constructing a second master meter system, which would be a $250,000 project.
No action was taken following the discussion.
In other business, the alderman voted 4-0, with Joey Glover and David Stephens absent, to allow the Guy Police Department to purchase a hotspot system through AT&T in order to use the ATLAS network in each of its patrol units.
Chief Christopher Humphrey said the system “is a real-time law enforcement computer system” that allows officers “to access driver’s licenses, vehicle information, weapon information and it’s also what the state is going to use to verify medical marijuana cards.”
The approved hotspot plan is a non-contracted option that carries a $40 per month charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.