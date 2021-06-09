A Shirley man is currently held on a $500,000 bond in connection with multiple counts of rape, offenses beginning in 2001.
Online court records show Olen Ginn, 65, of Shirley is held on three counts of rape, the acts taking place between 2001-2005 against a girl under 14 years of age. The arrest affidavit includes the offense “Rape, Sexual intercourse & actor is Guardian/Uncle/grandparent.”
According to the arrest affidavit, charges came after an interview between a Van Buren County Sheriff’s office investigator and members of Ginn’s family. In the interview, officers were told that Ginn has assaulted a girl who was related to his family.
The process began when the girl came to the family member and told of Ginn making inappropriate comments to her recently. When the adult heard the details she arranged for an interview at the sheriff’s department.
As the interview was taking place, according to the report, the girl told police “… she knew she had to tell what Olen had been doing to her.” What followed was a report of forced sexual exchanges beginning when she was 8 years old until she was 15. (She was adult age during the interview.) In at least one case, she old officers, Ginn told her not to tell anyone “… because she will be in trouble and no one would believe her.”
On Jan. 26, per court records, a second interview took place at the Crimes Against Children Office in Clinton. There a second girl, still a juvenile, who told the interviewer of Ginn threatening her if she did not have sex with him as well as other inappropriate and explicit conversations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.