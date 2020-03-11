My son’s getting married this weekend.
We’re looking forward to it, as you can imagine. He’s marrying a lovely girl and little doubt me and the wife will be beaming as it all goes down. But then that’s parenthood: You do your best, use your life experience and understanding and try to launch the best – well heck, a better – version of yourself out to the world.
He and I share the same sense of humor, the same sense of social justice, of right and wrong. He might be a little more forward than me on the social thing, but I’m likely more forward then him on the humor thing. I think this has more to do with our age than attitudes. When you get older you value laughter more, and when you’re younger the right and wrong of the world is something that requires a foot-planted address.
Lately I’ve developed this habit of watching 10 minute YouTube videos of boats going out an inlet in Florida, making the transition from inland waterway to ocean or back. Ultimately I can’t explain my fascination with this.
Some days the water’s fairly calm, and you watch the boats, 50 footers, 18 footers, big, little, old, new, flashy, plain, lots of people on them, one or two people on them, rigged for fishing, or fishing charter, sailing or pleasure cruising, or, well, all the way that boats can be rigged for different jobs, making the transition from inland to ocean, or ocean to inland.
Some days the water’s fairly calm. Other days, however, the tide, the wind, the weather, makes the inlet more challenging, waves and all that. Sometimes it’s pretty rough. Operators have to jockey throttles or otherwise pause to read the next set of waves. Water in those circumstance can go everywhere, sometimes even splash up inside the boat. You’ll see people hanging on, kids, maybe, who foolishly decided to ride in the bow or something, getting bounced around and wet.
And it’s, sure, it kind of restful to watch in its own way. Somehow they get out there, somehow they get back in. It’s not like boating, or training on boating, was just invented so people are able to make their way. Sometimes it’s done skillfully, sometimes less so, but they make it.
But I like to watch, as much as anything, the people in the boats.
Some big ol’ thing with just a guy and (what I presume to be) his wife in it, and I wonder if they’re enjoying their retirement, maybe still working but having a nice weekend on their boat. Was this boat something they always dreamed of owning or the current member of a process of years of successfully upgrading through ever-larger boats?
Or some rigged-up fishing boat, what I presume to be dad and his sons heading out, rods in the holder in the back.
Is he doing like his dad, showing the kids how it’s done, going fishing, maybe catching some Blues or something?
Guy in a hot rod speedboat, stripes and swirls down the side, by himself, not wearing a shirt, engines sounding like two race cars wanting to be cut loose. What kind of guy goes out in a hot rod speedboat with no shirt? And to what, make some fast passes along the shoreline before heading back in? (That thing’s got to use a lot of gas.)
What are their stories? Where are their stories taking them?
Honestly, I could spend hours. I just watch.
I wonder what it’s like to be a guy who designs a boat. Big boat, small boat, whatever. And they day comes and there’s your boat, and you did the best job designing it you could. You used what you knew, you learned stuff along the way and integrated those things into the design, and you got it done.
And one day, you’re there at the dock, and there’s your boat, getting ready to leave. You can’t design ’em forever, after all.
The engines are started, the sails (whatever they do with sails) ropes are being (whatever sailors do with ropes) and it’s out of here, it gone, it’s underway. Your boat, the boat you designed, it’s not your boat any more.
Likely as not it’ll head out to the inlet. The ocean’s big and there’s more opportunity out there, shorelines to run, fish to catch. If the weather’s not so great there will be waves, it’ll take some skills to get through ’em, but it’s not like boats were just invented or anything.
I’ll let you know what that feels like after Saturday.
