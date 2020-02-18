Helen Constance Cheatham, 90, of Little Rock passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Copeland, AR on July 17, 1929 to Roy and Ethel (Crenshaw) Tester. Helen was a Financial Aid Officer with the University of Kansas.
She is survived by her husband, Willis Cheatham of Little Rock; sons, Larry Cheatham (Sheila) of Tulsa, OK and Rodney Cheatham (Therese) of Little Rock; brother, Kenton Tester (Wanda) of Clinton, AR; sister, Margarie Malone (Bobby) of Harrison, AR sister-in-law, Opal Tester of Conway, AR; grandchildren, Zachary Cheatham (Emily), Samantha Pruitt (Matt), Erin Fox (Shannon) and Hayley Ochs (Justin). She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Keith Tester, Shirley Henderson, Juanita Williams, and Roy Tester, Jr.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th at Little Rock Funeral Home with Mr. Chuck Monan and Mr. John Phillips officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the services starting at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Partners in Progress, Windsong Church of Christ, 3 Windsong Dr., North Little Rock, AR 72113, Southern Christian Children’s Home, 100 East Harding St., Morrilton, AR 72110, Harding University, 915 E. Market Avenue, Searcy, AR 72149 or to Carpenter Place Children’s Home, 1501 N. Meridian Avenue, Wichita, KS 67203.
Arrangements by Little Rock Funeral Home, (501)224-2200. Helen’s online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
