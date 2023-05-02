Helen “Maxine” Bramlett, 82, of Clinton, Arkansas, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, April 24, 2023.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1940, in Shirley, Arkansas, to the late W. H. “Hop” and Katie Alice (Bradley) Harper. She was the ninth child of 10 children. She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings. Siblings preceding her in death, in birth order, were her brother, Henry A. Harper (Little Rock, Arkansas), sister, Jean Brown Bradford (Shirley, Arkansas), brother, J.D. Harper (Conway, Arkansas), brother, Sherman Dale Harper (infant death), sister, Mary Jo Holderfield (New Ark, California), sister, Louise Williams (Alexandria, Indiana), sister, Corine Williams (Clinton, Arkansas), brother, Connie Mack Harper (Shirley, Arkansas), and baby sister, Billie Sue McKay (Shirley, Arkansas).
Maxine is survived by her husband of 64 years, Chastine Bramlett; her daughter, Alice (Kent) Williams; son, Michael (Paula) Bramlett; daughter, Janet (Rocky) Lauer; sons, Teddy Bramlett, Greg (Lisa) Bramlett and Rob (Kim) Bramlett. She had 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She dearly loved her husband, family, friends, kids and grandkids. She enjoyed all family gatherings/games and cooking for her family.
Maxine was a christian and a lifelong member of Pleasant Valley Church where she served willingly over the years as a Sunday School and/or Bible school teacher. She was always willing to assist with Sunday singing and church pitch-ins. Maxine was primarily a stay at home mom for many years until taking a full time position with Clinton Public Schools as a cook. She enjoyed her years of service and the people she worked with. Her great passions in life were gardening and canning, cultivating her flowers and finding a great bargain on antiques.
Pallbearers will be her nine grandsons, Michael Paul Bramlett, Hayden Williams, Travis Lauer, Mickey Bramlett, Brodie Williams, Marcus Bramlett, Jordan Bramlett, Carson Bramlett and Avery Bramlett.
Her granddaughters include Lacey Lauer Willard, Hannah Bramlett and Aly Bramlett.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Church in Shirley Arkansas. Funeral services will start at 11 a.m. with Brother Sam Brown and Brother Danny Brown officiating. Burial service will follow at Bradford Cemetery in Shirley, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bradford Cemetery Rebecca Burgess 4471 Banner Mountain Road, Shirley, Arkansas 72153.
Funeral Arrangements are under the care and direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Clinton, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.