The Hendrix Warriors kicked off their 2023 season last weekend in Clarksville as part of the Ozarks Invitational and swept the lot, defeating Westminster (Mo.) on Saturday before crusing past Centenary on Sunday.
"I was really proud of the results this weekend," said head coach Jeff Trimble. "You never really know how the first weekend will turn out. The girls worked hard and it's always fun to have two shut outs. We also created a lot of good opportunities on goal and converted. We just need to keep working hard as a team and improving as the season goes."
Madison Lampkin came roaring out of the gates, tallying 5 points over the weekend. The sophomore forward netted the opener versus Westminster and added another goal plus an assist the following day.
Mackenzie Sinclair, Clara Sullivan, and Sierra Dobson were also on the mark, while Elizabeth Caton Nelson, Kennedy Lewis, and a stonewall back line pitched shutouts of the Blue Jays and the Ladies to ensure a +5 goal differential for the Warriors over the weekend.
