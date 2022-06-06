Henry Wayne Huie, 73, of Greenwood, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was a loving father and grandfather. Henry was born June 7, 1948, in Plant, Arkansas, to Henry Huie and Stella Barnett.
Wayne married Shirley Faye Sigler on Nov. 23, 1967. They raised three sons, Jimmy, Wesley and Robert as well as one daughter, Marie. He and Shirley were baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on May 17, 1979, in Russellville, Arkansas.
Wayne’s focus has always been the promises found in the Bible. He loved to talk about his hope to others. Wayne will be greatly missed for his meek and gentle ways. He never said a bad word to, or about anyone. He was even given the nickname Sweety. Wayne retired after 29 years of loyal service from Banquet in Clinton, Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of the home; son, Jimmy Huie and his wife Amy of Greenwood; son, Wesley Huie and his wife Sue of Clinton; daughter, Marie Normand and her husband Gary of Greenwood; son, Robert Huie and his wife Amanda of Clinton; six grandchildren, Mathew Huie of Clinton, Sierra Carrington of Choctaw, Arkansas, Elyssa Beaver of Lavaca, Arkansas, Zachary and Cleo Norman both of Greenwood, Blane Huie of Clinton; three great grandchildren, Forrest and Scarlett Carragen and Oaklyn Beaver; sister, Annabell Rose of Morrilton, Arkansas; brother, Dan Huie of Onalaska, Washington; brother, James Huie of Clinton; and sister, Lori Griffith of Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Stella; grandson, Jackson Huie; and daughter-in-law, Jamie Huie.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday June 8, 2022, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 4711 Kelley Hwy in Fort Smith. Arrangements are being made by Lewis Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.