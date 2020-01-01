It’s time to stop the shame, or should I say the shaming. Deer hunters are a ruthless bunch of people and social media seems to have brought out the worst in us. If someone kills a buck that you think they shouldn’t have shot because it didn’t meet your standards, just keep it to yourself. That would be a great New Year’s resolution.
Hunter numbers are on the decline, that’s no secret. It’s also no secret that we all need to unite and stand together to fight the evil forces that are coming after our great hunting heritage. The most petty, divisive behavior among hunters is buck shaming. Johnny kills a small eight point and proudly posts his photo on social media. Freddy quickly responds that Johnny should have let that deer walk to live another year. Someone else chimes in that the buck isn’t even legal in his state. It goes on and on from there. A mere ‘Congratulations!’ would have been a much more appropriate response because Johnny was proud of his buck right up until he made the mistake of posting it on social media.
Buck shaming has been around ever since man has hunted but it has seemed to gain traction due to social media (or as I like to call it, the downfall of human civilization). One thing is for certain, if a deer is dead, he is not going to get any larger. Therefore, it does no good to wish someone wouldn’t have shot it or shamed them into feeling bad because they did. Every hunter makes a decision whether to shoot or not and you can’t retract a bullet or a released arrow.
I partly blame all the hunting shows on television to contributing to the cause. The large majority of shows glorify huge antlers over all else. There are exceptions, but it gets old watching deer that you’ll never have a chance to see here in our state being killed routinely in big buck states like Iowa or Kansas. I like shooting big deer as much as the rest of the hunters I hunt with but reality has to be part of the equation. Too much emphasis is put on the size of the rack rather than the quality of the hunt. That needs to change.
I read a forum the other day where Bill Winke, founder of MidwestWhitetail.com responded to a viewer who was wondering what a buck’s antlers scored that Bill had recently killed. Bill’s response was priceless and bears repeating here.
“I don’t have anything against scoring deer, but I stopped considering the score about ten years ago and just focus on age and the quality of the hunting experience. The number is arbitrary; just luck. He breaks off a point or doesn’t grow one he had the year before and the number drops, but the deer is still the same and the thrill of the hunt is still the same. That is the danger of letting the number dictate any part of your satisfaction. I know that is not what you are asking, but I am just cautioning people in general not to get too hung up on numbers. I suggest waiting a long time to score your deer, if you do it at all. That way the hunt is not reduced to a number. I love shooting big antlered deer – they just look cool coming in – but I also love shooting smaller antlered bucks that are old and that I have some history with. That is a good challenge too and rewarding.”
That was great advice and I wish more people thought the way that Bill does. If you want to shoot a buck and it’s legal, shoot it, tag it, and be proud of it. If you want to pass on small bucks because you want to kill a bigger one, by all means do so but don’t shame the other hunter who doesn’t because he or she has a different set of values.
Ribbing a hunting buddy about your buck being bigger than his is normal hunter behavior and I’m not referring to this kind of talk. Buck shaming is publicly criticizing other hunters who are outside of your inner circle. It needs to stop and we all need to become more aware of the consequences of our actions not only to the other hunter, but to the non-hunting public.
A great New Year’s resolution for 2020 would be to say ‘Congratulations! Great buck!’ when responding to photos or other hunters, even if deep down inside you’re questioning why they would kill that deer. Remind yourself that nothing good comes from publicly shaming someone else and if you’re trying to be funny, there’s a lot lost in translation on the internet.
Here’s to a prosperous and healthy 2020 to you and your family. May all your arrows fly true and all your bucks be without shame.
Send comments to dmosesso@yahoo.com.
