As we are currently seeing an increase in every part of living expenses, farmers are feeling that same pinch in production expenses. One production expense that all farmers must incur is fertility expenses. Weather you grow fruits & vegetables, row crops for food and fiber, or forages for grazing and hay production to feed livestock all farmers are dealing with higher priced inputs and right now the one of most concern is fertilizer.
1. The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service has been helping producers for over 100 years grow crops and livestock more efficiently. One service we offer that is free is soil fertility testing. This is a practice that all producers should always by utilizing in their operations. Soil test results allow you to accurately apply nutrients to your fields, so you are not over or under fertilizing for your production levels.
2. For livestock and hay producers, after you get your soil test results back, you can rank your fields according to nutrient needs. One practice that can assist with improving the fields for no more dollars spent is to feed hay in the fields with lower fertility levels. This has shown through research and demonstrations to be an economical way to improve fertility over time.
3. Control winter weeds early while they are small. Most all producers own bush hogs or field mowers of some kind. More producers need to own field sprayers for their tractors. If you were to take a walk, not ride the side by side, through your pastures and hayfields, you would more than likely notice a lot of small broadleaf weeds that are green and ready to take up nutrients from your grasses and legumes this spring. Most of those weeds could be controlled right now with just half the cost per acre than they could in the spring. Controlling them now also allows the grass and clovers to utilize all the available nutrients when spring comes than all the weeds stealing them.
4. If your soil test results show proper fertility levels and if hard to control weeds are taken care of in these fields, consider adding clovers to these fields. Clovers, especially white and red clovers, can be frost seeded in mid to late February. An ideal time to do this is if we happen to have snow at that time. Clovers can be a great source of Nitrogen for grass production.
5. Last for now but not least is do not get suckered into the alternative miracle cures (fertilizers and soil supplements) that have been out and will resurface during these times. Please read the information below from a fellow County Extension Agent Brad Runsick:
Don’t get suckered into alternative, miracle cure “fertilizer” applications? Every time prices get high; these products find their way onto shelves…rebranded and sold as the next big thing. They’re mostly all the same with the same claims. I don’t mind painting with a broad stroke and saying that they’re mostly a waste of your time and money. Are they cheaper than fertilizer? Sure. If it wasn’t cheap, no one would venture a try at using it. That’s how these things are marketed and how farmers get sucked in. Just because it’s only $10 per acre and significantly cheaper doesn’t mean it’s worth a shot. Save the diesel expense. Inevitably, there’s some testimonial (maybe from a neighbor) about how great their fields looked the year they tried it. Was it a good rain year? Was there an untreated, control area in the field to be able to say that the better grass was due to the product. As is the case with nearly any purchase, folks desperately want to believe that they wouldn’t have spent their hard-earned dollars on gimmicks and will have convinced themselves that it worked.
Fields need a known amount of NPK present to optimize growth. If a soil is 50 lbs. short on potassium and, say, 20 lbs. short on phosphorus to get it to grow fescue/orchardgrass as well as its capable of, then a 10 lb per gallon jug of wonder liquid applied at 1 quart per acre isn’t going to satisfy that requirement. It’ll get sold as “foliar feeding” or “it helps release soil microbes” or something to that effect. There might be some inkling of sound science in those claims, but there’s no getting around the total nutrient need in the field. We compared these kinds of products several times in my years with Extension.
Last of all, as the old saying goes “When the going gets tough, the tough get going”. Also, when the hard times come upon us good managers must become great managers. There are several management practices we can grasp a hold of now that we should always do. These are just a few listed here but your local County Extension office of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture can assist you with best management practices for your operation. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. For more information you can call the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117.
