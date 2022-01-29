When asked to write about my hero, many thoughts raced through my brain in a single bound. Faster than a speeding bullet they came – the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals professional sports heroes of my youth, my mom and siblings, my dear wife, Becky, and the many great co-workers I’ve been blessed with throughout my life.
But only one was more powerful than a locomotive in my eyes; only one was figuratively able to leap tall buildings in single bound.
A small-town southern man named James “Welba” (pronounced Welby) Radford. My dad.
He was the strongest, smartest and, at the same time, kindest man I ever knew. His hero pedigree was no fictional comic book story. From the beaches of Normandy and Battle of the Bulge in World War II; to the rigors of factory work along with the unpredictability that came with serving as town marshal and volunteer fire department member, Dad’s heroism was quiet but strong and true.
Growing up in the Burkesville, Kentucky area, Dad, like many people in that part of the state, didn’t have great educational opportunity. He got as far as the eighth grade in a tiny school at Marrowbone, Kentucky. My mother, Elva, achieved about the same level at Albany.
Yet these two wonderful people met, married, moved to Mooreland, Indiana and raised four college graduates – Donna, Ron, Darrel and Cheryl. They had been married 57 years when Mom died in 2003.
My sister, Donna, remembered that in the early 1960s, when tensions between the Soviet Union and U.S. over Cuba reached dangerous levels, Dad took a civil defense course in Mt. Summit. Suddenly, the man with an eighth-grade education had to know about the half-life of isotopes. Donna remembers him asking questions about such academic matters, admitting she was less than patient with him. Yet, as he did with most of life’s challenges, Dad found a way and passed largely on his own.
But then, Dad was battle-tested to the Nth degree. He was among those storming the beaches of Normandy on D-Day in World War II.
Donna remembers Dad telling her about that June 6, 1944 day. Then she saw the movie “Saving Private Ryan.”
“That 15 minutes in the beginning was so hard to watch – but it was exactly what Dad talked about,” Donna said.
Water up to his waist. Blood everywhere. Bullets whizzing past. Walking over bodies.
Ron remembers Dad telling him he and his fellow soldiers thought if they could make it “from the beach up into this little clump of trees, then they would be OK.”
“They found a place in a seawall that had a hole blown in it,” Ron remembered Dad telling him. “He took his helmet off and put it on the end of his rifle, then held it in the hole to see if it would draw fire. They were going to try to get on the other side of the wall and then dig in.”
From there, Dad went to the Siegfried Line, participated in the Battle of the Bulge and ultimately helped in the liberation of a German concentration camp.
Thinking about all he experienced as a young man, my Dad was a remarkably calm guy during the years I knew him best. If he had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - and how could he not - he wore it well.
As town marshal, he was, in many ways, Mooreland’s Andy Griffith, more interested in steering people to the right than punishing the wrong. Even today, more than a decade after his death, it’s not uncommon, especially at Mooreland Fair time, for someone to tell us “You know, your dad really straightened me out when I was a kid.”
“Like Andy Griffith on TV, he’d tell people ‘Don’t let me catch you doing this again. Go home,’” Ron said.
From tending a big garden to providing for his family, Dad never let life’s weeds get in his way. His sense of humor was like his sense of duty – priceless.
When summing up his World War II experiences, Dad said they dropped him off in the Atlantic Ocean and he walked 4,000 miles to Berlin.
“Dad, it wasn’t 4,000 miles to Berlin,” my sister Donna countered.
“The way I went it was,” Dad replied.
Dad died April 16, 2008 – one day after the tax deadline, perhaps to make sure my accountant-brother Ron could attend the funeral. He was ready. At age 87, he couldn’t see well and his body was worn out.
The funeral service for my hero was very well-done, with cousin Phil Brown officiating. There was also a military honor guard in place and a last ride through the small town he had blessed in so many ways.
But what moved me most may have been the Alan Jackson song played during the funeral called “Small Town Southern Man.” Some of the words seemed to fit Dad to a T.
Callous hands told the story
For this small-town Southern man
He gave it all to keep it all together
And keep his family on his land
Like his daddy, years wore out his body
Made it hard just to walk and stand
You can break the back
But you can't break the spirit
Of a small-town Southern man
And he bowed his head to Jesus
And he stood for Uncle Sam
And he only loved one woman
Was always proud of what he had
He said his greatest contribution
Are the ones you leave behind
Raised on the ways and gentle kindness
Of a small-town Southern man
My sisters Donna and Cheryl, along with my brother, Ron, will always carry with us the gratitude of growing up – and looking up – to this small-town southern man.
