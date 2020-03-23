Did anyone ever have one of these? Send your answers, comments and stories to beckman@windstream.net
The UCA Administration Building stood on the southwest corner of Donaghey and Bruce from 1963 until 2002. It was constructed in 1962-63 under the leadership of SCA President Dr. Silas D. Snow and Judy Corcoran recalled that the architect was Bruce Anderson Architects.
Judy also recalled that the building had a very modern design with floor to ceiling front doors. The main lobby had beautiful terrazzo floors. The administration offices moved into it in February 1963.
The building had private counseling rooms, a test center, a new and more efficient business office and a staff lounge. In the fall of 1963, a new mechanical system of IBM machines was set up to eliminate a great deal of time involved in registration. These machines, located in the mechanics room of the Administration building, also performed most of the tedious jobs formerly performed by the administrative staff.
When I attended UCA in the 1980s, it housed the Registrar, Business Office, Admissions, Graduate Studies, Provost, Purchasing, the President’s Office and several other offices. We still used punch cards to register for classes and a big computer was housed in the basement of Burdick Business Administration Building.
In 2002, this iconic building was razed to make room for the new Thompson Hall, named for Dr. Win Thompson, UCA’s second longest serving president. Thompson served as vice president and then president from 1988 to 2001.
