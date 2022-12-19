FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has made his hire for defensive coordinator getting the University of Central Florida's Travis Williams.
Williams, a former Auburn linebacker and co-defensive coordinator, will replace Barry Odom who is the new head coach at UNLV. Williams has served as Gus Malzahn's defensive coordinator the past two seasons.
He was a defensive analyst with Auburn from 2014-16 before being promoted to linebackers in 2016-18. He coached linebackers at Miami in 2021 before being hired by Malzahn on Feb. 17, 2021.
Williams helped UCF to a 9-4 record and runner-up finish in the American Athletic Conference this season losing to Tulane in the championship game. He was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2021.
He was an All-SEC selection at linebacker for Auburn in 2004-05. He spent 2006 and 2007 seasons playing with the Atlanta Falcons in the SEC.
Williams and UCF had the No. 40 defense in the nation this year allowing 23.2 points and 382.3 yards per game.
Nichols Moving On
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols has left the football team and will play his one remaining season elsewhere.
Nichols signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2018 out of Springdale High School. He started all 12 games during the regular season. He finished with 16 tackles, one for loss and two quarterback hurries in 2022.
Prior to this season, Nichols had played in 37 games with 11 starts. He had 64 tackles, including 19 solo, five for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a pass breakup.
Nichols is the latest starter to not be available for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Others not playing and entering the transfer portal are tight end Trey Knox, wide receiver Ketron Jackson and punter Reid Bauer. Linebacker Bumper Pool had hip surgery and is out. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, center Ricky Stromberg and linebacker Drew Sanders have entered the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out.
