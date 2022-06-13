The first in a series of prime-time hearings of the House select committee investigating the insurrection on the nation’s capital on January 6th, aired last Thursday night. According to Nielsen, nearly 20 million viewers tuned in and heard testimony from a documentarian and a capitol police officer telling their accounts of what it was like that day.
The intent of the committee has been a point of much scrutiny, particularly from republicans. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has been especially critical of the committee’s work, at least in the last few days. McCarthy was once critical of the role that former President Trump played in inciting the events that unfolded just 17 months ago. McCarthy was quick to change lanes and in recent days has led an effort to undercut the validity of the committee’s work.
It is understandable that the committee’s work has come under scrutiny given the fact that this is a mid-term election year and the majority party is underperforming. What is not understandable is how soon republicans have attempted to re-write history and dismiss the events surrounding that dark day in American history. Intent on both sides always is in question I suppose.
The intent, as described by the committee, is to utilize a series of prime-time hearings to tell the narrative of the fragility of American democracy. It is an important narrative to tell. During the hearing, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) explained, “Over the next few weeks, we’re going to remind you of the reality of what happened that day. But our work must do much more than just look backwards. The cause of our democracy remains in danger. The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over,” The stern warning from the chairman preceded detailed accounts of what it was like to be on the ground as the chaos ensued.
What is not clear is whether or not this attempt by the select committee will lead to any systemic change. That is the big question for most Americans. What is the ultimate end game? What are we hoping to accomplish by unveiling the committee’s work in this way? Will the Trumpian base even tune in? Will public opinion about the events of that day shift?
The cultural climate does not lend itself to much of a change in terms of public opinion. It has become clear that facts do not matter in terms of shaping opinion. The “facts” and “truth” of any particular issue are in the eyes of the beholder and not based on any reality. This cultural crisis has led the majority of Americans to abandon critical thinking. The mere consideration of opinions different than our own has become threatening and triggers animosity.
In the weeks ahead we are likely to learn more about what was happening behind the scenes that unfolded on January 6th. In a recent interview on Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were comparing the events of the 6th to Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal in the early 70’s. What was most notable was the statement from Woodard about the diminished concern that they see today about the existence of the possible abuse of presidential power. Here we are fifty years later and wondering if anyone even cares anymore.
