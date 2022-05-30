Do you remember where you were on April 20th, 1999? I was in Dr. Warden’s second-semester Greek class preparing for a pretty big semester test. In fact, all of us were and most of my classmates skipped lunch to meet together to prepare for the test. That’s when Drew ran in, five minutes late for class, with news that would delay the test to another day. Drew was sort of a class clown and that is why most of us, including Dr. Warden, were not so easily swayed when he said there had been a school shooting in his hometown at the high school where he had just graduated the year before. Drew was from the sleepy town of Littleton, Colorado, and was a graduate of Columbine High School, the site of the first of what would become an endemic of school shootings.
The news was shocking and unbelievable for a class of young college students whose main concern of the day was how to parse out Greek verbs. Collectively, we sat in disbelief as Dr. Warden turned on the television and we gathered in a tiny conference room and watched the news unfold. The idea that two gunmen would open fire on their classmates seemed to me like the thing of a poorly crafted horror film. I remember the shock that the news brought and the conversations that they inspired in the days following.
I also remember where I was on May 24th, 2022 when I heard about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the aftermath that it has left on that small community. Not so shocked this time around. Some of the questions still remain but school shootings and mass killings have become so commonplace that they rarely leave us in a state of shock. I have the typical response that most Americans have, or you would hope they would have in a time like this.
I was heartbroken for the families who lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence. I am angry that politicians and pundits have seized the moment to politicize the death of innocent people. I am frustrated that more is not being done in communities and schools to prevent these types of things from happening. I am at a loss for answers as to what the solutions should be and I cannot put into words what it must be like to go home to a dinner table staring at an empty chair. I wanted to hug my kids and tell them I love them. I tried to put the whole issue in some sort of moral context to help me sort out the emotions. It didn’t work.
I watched the news reports and listened to multiple opinions to try and better understand the moment. This was not something that I could just turn the channel and look away from no matter how hard I tried. Too many people have been doing that for years. According to NPR, this is the 22nd school shooting and the 200th mass shooting this year. The news has become so common that it can become easy to be numb to it or to drown it out. The partisan political games that are played in the aftermath are equally sickening.
This does not seem that this is the appropriate time to engage in political debates. It is a time to unite and to realize real solutions that will make our schools safe zones. What angers me the most is that this is not the last time I will opine about a school shooting. There will be others and gun violence will continue to be embedded in our culture until we have had enough. At this moment consider the families, whose lives were forever changed.
Makenna Lee Elrod (10), Layla Salazar (11), Maranda Mathis (11), Nevaeh Bravo (10), Jose Manuel Flores Jr. (10), Xavier Lopez (10), Tess Marie Mata (10), Rojelio Torres (10), Eliahna “Ellie” Amyah Garcia (9), Eliahna A Torres (10), Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez (10), Jackie Cazares (9), Uziyah Garcia, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos (10), Maite Yuleana Rodriguez (10), Jailah Nicole Silguero (10), Irma Garcia (48), Eva Mireles (44), Amerie Jo Garza (10), Alexandria Lexi Aniyah Rubio (10), Alithia Ramirez (10).
