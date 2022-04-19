St. Joseph High School’s Interact Club, a service organization affiliated with the Conway Rotary Club, received a check for $700 from Rotary as its share of Christmas wreath sales held last fall.
The check was presented by Rotarian office holders who rewarded the students’ efforts with a party at Larry’s Pizza.This money helps underwrite the Interact Club’s charitable donations. These include Haven House, a refuge for adolescent girls suffering from trauma, the Rotary Club’s on-going campaign to eradicate polio worldwide, and supplementing the school’s needs such as the purchase of athletic uniforms and equipment.
The Interact Club has more than 40 members in eighth- through 12-grade. Along with the Christmas wreath sales, the students also organize a Veterans Day program, ring bells for the Salvation Army, create and sell Valentine cards, and assist Rotary with its projects, such as the upcoming Home Run Derby.
