Charlie and Max Anne Isom of Center Ridge celebrated their 50th year of marriage by renewing their wedding vows at the Choctaw Church of Christ building. Family, friends and fellow christians of Center Ridge and Choctaw saw the couple’s first grandson Michael “Mikey” Sykes presided over the ceremony, then there was food and cake for all. It was a special and wonderful celebration.
