Jacquelline Elisabeth Knapp was born on Dec. 22, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, to F.B. Brown and Billie Sue Parks, and passed from this life at home with her family by her side Monday, June 20, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Maureen Brown; husband and soulmate, Bruce Knapp; three brothers, Randy, Leonard, Frank; one sister, Marlyn; and one grandson, Kenny Westerbuhr.
Jacquelline had a heart for family and a soul dedicated to Jesus. She is loved and remembered by three sons, Jerry Nitz, II (Amanda Jo), Jason Nitz, and Jacob Nitz (Dewanya Sue); one daughter, Janet Nitz Lee; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandbabies; three sisters, Vickie Harper (Gary), Arlene Stephens, Crystal Stevens (Jeff); as well as a multitude of nieces, and nephews that she loved dearly.
Clinton Funeral Service is very honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.