James Neal Burns was born on Nov. 5, 1935. He passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Burns; his younger brother, Buddy Burns; his sons, Tim and James Lee Burns; his grandchildren, Nathan and Sydney Burns; as well as countless others.
James Burns was an honored member of the community and reached many hearts. We would love for you to bring a story to share with the family of James and the impact he left.
There will be opportunities to share and visit during the following times:
June 16 from 5-7 p.m., family will be available to receive visitors at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Hwy 65 S Arkansas 72031.
June 19 at 2 p.m., a memorial service will be held at Scotland Baptist Church (278 Postal Lane Scotland, AR 72141).
Prior to the service, a memorial lunch will be held at Scotland Baptist Church with visitation from 12:30-2 p.m. It will be the kind of event that James loved to cook fish at – please bring a dish to share if you would like; however, as James would say, we’d just love to see you.
Due to the family’s severe allergies, please refrain from sending or bringing live flowers, wearing heavy perfumes, or strong scents. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted and used to help the Scotland Arkansas Community.
