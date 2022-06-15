James Neal Burns was born on Nov. 5, 1935. He passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Burns; his younger brother, Buddy Burns; his sons, Tim and James Lee Burns; his grandchildren, Nathan and Sydney Burns; as well as countless others.
James Burns was an honored member of the community and reached many hearts. We would love for you to bring a story to share with the family of James and the impact he left.
A memorial visitation was held on June 16, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Hwy 65 S Arkansas 72031 and a memorial service was held June 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scotland Baptist Church 278 Postal Lane Scotland, AR 72141. Guest had the opportunity to share their memories of James and a dinner was held afterwards. James would have said “We’d just love to see you.”
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted and used to help the Scotland Arkansas Community.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.