Johnnie William Kirtley, 81, of Shirley was born on Dec. 9, 1941, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Arl W. and Fern (Brown) Kirtley and passed from this life on Aug. 10, 2023 in Conway, Arkansas. Johnnie spent his life and career in civil service. He distinguished himself as an officer of the law and concluded his career by serving the State Attorney General’s Office in Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Stacey Allen Kirtley; and one brother, Billy Joe Kirtley.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Debra (Redner) Kirtley; one daughter, Sherrie Kirtley-Campbell and husband Blake; two stepsons, Edward Eshghi, David Eshghi, both of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Keegan Campbell, Kendall Campbell, both of Conroe, Texas; other relatives; and a host of dear friends.
A memorial visitation will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
