Van Buren County Judge Dale James issued a countywide ban on outdoor burning effective July 5 and continuing until further notice.
“Grilling and campfires at designated campsites are allowed,” the judge clarified in the order.
A duration of hot, dry and windy weather has created hazardous conditions in much of the state, including Van Buren County.
The county has been under an excessive heat warning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) of Little Rock.
The NWS explained the difference between an excessive heat warning, excessive heat watch, heat advisory and excessive heat outlook.
Excessive heat warning
Take action. An excessive heat warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least two days and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas not used to extreme heat conditions. If you don’t take precautions immediately when conditions are extreme, you may become seriously ill or even die.
Excessive heat watches
Be prepared. Heat watches are issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours. A watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased but its occurrence and timing is still uncertain.
Heat advisory
Take action. A heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions. The general rule of thumb for this advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least two days, and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions.
Excessive heat outlooks
Be aware. The outlooks are issued when the potential exists for an excessive heat event in the next three to seven days. An outlook provides information to those who need considerable lead-time to prepare for the event.
“During extremely hot and humid weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness,” the NWS said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness, and recommended first aid steps.
Heat cramps
Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.
- Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen and Heavy sweating.
- First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water. Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than one hour.
Heat exhaustion
- Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,
- First aid: Move person to a cooler environment, preferably a well air conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water. If person vomits more than once,Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.
Heat stroke
- Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.
- First aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do not give fluids.
“Using a fan to blow air in someone’s direction may actually make them hotter if heat index temperatures are above the 90s,” the CDC warned.
For more information on heat-related illnesses, visit https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.
