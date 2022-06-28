A teacher professional development workshop for high school chemistry teachers and chemistry lab managers is open for educators in two six-hour sessions at the U of A Community College at Batesville in July.
Registration is currently open for both Tuesday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 26 until classes fill. Both sessions will meet from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Arts and Science Building, Rooms 303/304 of the UACCB campus at 2005 White Drive in Batesville.
The workshop instructor is Beverly Meinzer, who holds a M.S. in Chemistry and is a UACCB faculty member and experienced lab manager. It will focus on safety, inventory management, storage and disposal, and will include hands-on experiments for classroom use.
The workshop is a partnership between UACCB and the White River Regional Solid Waste Management District in Batesville. Lunch and beverages will be provided on-site at no cost. There is no fee for the workshop but each class will be limited to twenty participants. Attendees must stay the full six hours to receive professional development credit. Closed toe shoes are required.
Register online at uaccb.edu. For more information or a registration link, please contact Sandra Tucker at 870-793-5233 or sandra@wrpdd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.