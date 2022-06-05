Southern Arkansas University Tech's Chancellor's List for spring 2022 announced with Alexas Kain from Twin Groves making the list.
SAU Tech recognizes students for superior academic achievement in the following ways: Chancellor's List - Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
