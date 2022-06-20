Katala Ann Woods Sisco went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022, at the Circle of Life Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Arkansas.
Katala was born in Batesville, Arkansas, to Rev. Shelby Woodrow Woods and Lora LaFaye Teeter Woods on April 6, 1945. Her father was a Methodist minister and served many congregations across northern Arkansas which moved the family to many towns.
Katala met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Sisco in 1960 at Marshall, Arkansas, and they were married on Aug. 18, 1967, in Lincoln, Arkansas. They moved to Clinton, Arkansas, Nov. 16 of the same year, where they managed the North Arkansas Funeral Home while raising their two children. Katala was a licensed Funeral Director where she ran the office and took care of families in their time of need until June 1990.
Katala then went to work at the Clinton United Methodist Church in October 1990, where she worked there until her health started to decline in January 2021. She again cared for the people of the church and provided the various ministers over the years with steadfast leadership. People could ask where a certain thing in the church was or how something was done, and they could say go ask Katala and she would either tell them or go show them.
Katala served as an officer in the United Methodist Women’s group in various roles, including president, secretary and treasurer. She also served as a district officer for the Batesville District (now Northeast district).
Katala is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Woodrow Woods and Lora Lafaye Teeter Woods; and brother-in-law, Joe Cheney.
Katala is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years of marriage, Robert (Bob) Sisco; their son, Steven C Sisco (Sharon) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; their daughter, Elizabeth Cash of Lincoln, Arkansas; and five grandchildren, Russell Cash, Maris M. Sisco, Shannon Cash, Mattox C. Sisco and Ashley Newsom. She is also survived by her brother, Don S. Woods of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and sister, Sandra Cheney of Conway, Arkansas; and brother-in-law, George Sisco (Roslyn) of Valparaiso, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, before the service of life at 2 p.m. at the Clinton United Methodist Church. Graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Friendship Cemetery Springdale Arkansas.
The family has asked for no flowers, but instead for memorials to be made to the Clinton United Methodist Church, 167 Joe Bowling Road, Clinton, Arkansas 72031 or another church of their choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Roller McNutt Funeral Home of Clinton.
To express online condolences please visit, www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
