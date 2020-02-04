Robyn Taylor of Paron, Ark., has been promoted to volunteer program manager at the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) to manage the division’s volunteer engagement and educational programs.
“Robyn’s motivation to increase KAB’s outreach across the state both in the classroom and out in the community is a representation of her character and dedication to our state’s natural beauty and its preservation for future generations,” said Mark Camp, KAB’s executive director.
Prior to her employment with KAB, Taylor worked as geriatric home-health provider for 8 years.
“Helping others has always been a passion of mine and I feel very privileged and fortunate to have been able to care for individuals, especially my beloved grandfather, James Graves, in their golden years,” Taylor said. “Caring for others has been the joy of my life and I am excited to now shift that focus of caring onto our environment and educating our youth.”
Taylor started at KAB in 2019 as an administrative assistant and quickly found her calling for education and volunteer recruitment. “It is my goal to get every Arkansan as excited and enthusiastic about conservation, keeping our environment green and cleaning up our state as we are here at KAB,” Taylor said. “There has been no greater time in our history than now when our environmental impact has been more important.”
Taylor believes that if community members work together, a positive impact can be made.
“If each individual in Arkansas does their part and comes together as a whole, then our state, its resources and citizens will continue to thrive,” Taylor said.
