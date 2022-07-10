Kevin Guy Trammell, 51, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, left for his heavenly home Thursday, June 30, 2022. He was born Aug. 4, 1970, in Springfield, Arkansas, to Guy and Barbara Dixon Trammell. Kevin walked in honor, he loved his family, was dedicated to the Lord, fought for his country, served his community, and loved riding his bike.
Kevin or ‘Chief’ loved bikes; from an early age, he fell in love with Harleys. The freedom he felt from riding on an open road never went away. He was a former member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association. Chief also was a member of the AuxArk Chapter of The Punishers Motorcycle Club where he served as vice president. He loved being a part of the pack and forming strong bonds.
He served his country as a member of the Army National Guard as well as a deputy for the Fairfield Bay Police Department. Kevin served 23 years in law enforcement protecting the communities in which he lived. He has served as a city police officer, county deputy, and even spent some time as the police chief in Marshall, Arkansas. He was a highly respected and respectful officer of the law holding many commendations.
Above all else, Kevin’s family was his greatest accomplishment and love. Kevin was blessed to marry the love of his life. Marsha fell in love with him right away when he pulled out his guitar and began to charm her by singing her songs in the most captivatingly beautiful voice. He definitely was a family man, that did his best to keep his family close together. His grandchildren were what added that special sparkle to his eyes, the fabric to his life. His grandbabies knew that Pepaw had the answers, and the answer was always yes, to whatever they wanted. Anything from sneaking in candy bars at home or brownies for supper, they knew who to go to for some fun.
Kevin had many loves in his life and accomplishments, but his family was his everything and at the top of the list. He taught his children about love, strong values, and how important your family is. He has left a hole in all their hearts and memories that will bring smiles and laughter along with the tears.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marsha Trammell and Rhonda Trammell; niece, Delana Trammell; and father-in-law, Johnny Rhoda.
Kevin’s memory will forever be treasured by his wife, Marsha Trammell; children, Jace Mears, Kyle Trammell and wife Madi, Alli Trammell, Garrett Trammell and wife Alexis, Alex Ragland, Jesse Churches and wife Bunnie; grandchildren, Lane, Zoey, Evie, Tristan, Braelynn, Ranger, Taelynn, Avery, Lila Sue, and soon coming, Sunny; brother, John Bowen; mother-in-law, Linda Rhoda; numerous other relatives; and many friends.
Visitation service was held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at First Assembly of God Church in Clinton, Arkansas with a funeral service following at 5 p.m. with Michael Roberson officiating. Interment followed at Trace Ridge Cemetery in Leslie, Arkansas.
Pallbearers are Brian Eskridge ‘Stretch’, Michael Patterson, KC Castleberry ‘Chupa’, Joey Baysinger, John Hariford ‘Joker’, Chief David Burnett, Stephen Cornelius ‘Yukon’, and Daniel Sipes ‘Oil Can.’
Honorary pallbearers are Garrett Trammell, Kyle Trammell, Jesse Churches, Lane Trammell, Jace Mears, and Mitch Mitchell.
Clinton Funeral Service is very honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
