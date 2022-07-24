Kimberly Sue Edwards Keathley departed our world on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the age of 62. She was born in Pensacola, Florida, on Feb. 3, 1960, to Alvin Lewis Edwards Sr. and Pearl Agnus Duncan Edwards. She was living in Formosa, Arkansas, near her fiancé, Bobby Smith, ready to begin her golden years with him. Kimberly was a mother to one, sister to four and a friend to many. She lived an active life and was devoted to Christ.
Kimberly grew up in various locations due to her father’s military career, and settled eventually in Marshall, Arkansas, along with her four siblings. She attended Marshall High School and later married Romey Jenkins. The two welcomed their daughter Macy into their lives. Kim will forever be remembered for her stylish mannerisms, boisterous humor, energetic lifestyle and generous nature. Kimberly Sue was cherished and will be missed deeply.
Kimberly is survived by her daughter, Macy Pearl Jenkins of Conway; her fiancé, Bobby Smith of Clinton; her siblings, Linda Edwards of Honolulu, Hawaii, Karen Barnett of Tupelo, Mississippi, and Donna Looney of Greers Ferry; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Kimberly is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Pearl Edwards; and her brother, Alvin Edwards of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Services for Kim was 2 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Roller-Coffman Chapel in Marshall, Arkansas with Bro. Gary Kirkendall officiating. Burial will be in Marshall Memorial Gardens where Kim will be laid to rest beside her brother, Alvin who passed away in 2020.
