Koontz Electric Company congratulates its newest Journeyman Electricians: Oswaldo Alvarez Garcia, Quinton Richter, Nathaniel Jackson, Maurice Hawkins, Jordan Beck, Kyle Bright, John Cotner, Jody Brown, Jacobe Kubli, Derrick Barger, Darrell Egger, Brian Ratzlaff, Sergio Cortes, Sharaz Rhodes, Troy Pierce, Weston Bounds, William Berry and Scott Borden.
“We are proud to recognize our largest Journeyman class in the 60-year history of our company,” Koontz Electric said in a news release.
These employees have completed 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and successfully passed exams during 576 hours of classroom time over eight semesters through four years of the apprenticeship program.
This makes them eligible for the state of Arkansas Journeyman Electric license upon successfully passing the state exam. Koontz Electric currently has 59 students in its federally-certified apprenticeship program.
