As the words of the old Christmas classic says “it’s the most wonderful time of the year” that was definitely true for the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets. The Lady Yellowjackets over the Christmas break won two tournament titles against some very good competition. First the week before Christmas the Jackets won the Bauxite Invitational tournament and the week after Christmas, they won the prestigious 47th annual North Arkansas Community College Tournament in Harrison. The Christmas break began with a bang with a 61-39 road victory over Mayflower, the defending class 3-A state champions, Dec. 14.
In the Bauxite tournament Clinton played a pair of 5A schools along with class 4A Bauxite. In the opening round the Lady Yellowjackets took on Class 4A Dumas. The Lady Jackets had no trouble with the Lady Bobcats winning going away 61-47. In the semi-finals Clinton defeated class 5A Pine Bluff White Hall 48-27. It was the second win over a Pine Bluff school this season for the Yellowjackets after an earlier win over Pine Bluff Watson Chapel. In the finals the Clinton put on a dominating performance against the host school Bauxite. The Lady Yellowjackets took the lead early and ran away with a 60-47 win over the Lady Miners.
After a couple of days off for Christmas the Lady Yellowjackets were off to Harrison to play in one the oldest continuous basketball tournaments in the state. The number two seeded Yellowjackets had an opening round bye before taking on Cotter in the quarterfinals. The Jackets had no trouble with the Lady Warriors winning going away 59-30. In the semi-finals Clinton took on old rival and perennial power Mt. View the defending conference champion as well as a recent two-time state champion. The Lady Yellowjackets were looking knock off Mt. View for the first time in several years. The Lady Jackets jumped out to quick 17-9 lead after the first quarter with five different players scoring for Clinton. Mt. View cut the lead to six at the half 29-23. The game remained tight throughout the third quarter with Clinton outscoring Mt. View by two points to take an 8-point lead into the final quarter. The fourth quarter was a shootout between Clinton’s junior guard Reese McDonald and Mt. Views outstanding senior Josie Story. Story scored all 15-points in the quarter for Mt. View while McDonald, held to only six points thru the first three quarters, scored 10 of Clintons 14-points in the final period to hold off a late Mt. View rally and give the Lady Yellowjackets an exciting 55-48 victory. McDonald led Clinton with 16-points followed by Junior Sydney Standridge with 13-points including 3 3-point baskets and Junior Kylie Lasater with 11.
In the championship game Clinton took on Norfork a team that had beaten the Lady Yellowjackets back in November at Yellowjacket Arena. Norfork is one of the top ranked teams in class A and is considered one of the favorites to win the Class A state championship this season. The Lady Jackets looking for a little revenge jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game. McDonald and Standridge came shooting well scoring 15 of Clintons 17 first quarter points. Norfork caught the Lady Yellowjackets briefly tying the game at early in the second quarter, but the Jackets responded scoring immediately to retake the lead. A lead they would never relinquish. Clinton held a 30-25 lead at the half before a huge third quarter by Clinton they would be the difference in the game. The Yellowjackets behind a great defensive performance especially by Kinley Keith on Norfork’s best player and McDonalds 10-points outscored Norfork 20-5 in the quarter to take a 50-30 lead into the fourth quarter. Norfork stepped up their defensive intensity in final quarter and forced the Jackets into several turnovers and eventually cutting the Clinton lead to only four points late in the game but Clinton hit 10 of 16 free throws in the final minutes for the 62-56 win. McDonald the State Farm player of the game finished with 32-points with 17 in the first half and 15 in the second half. Standridge continued her fine play chipping in 12-points followed by Lassiter with seven and Katie McJunkins with five points.
Several Lady Yellowjackets picked up tournament awards. Kinley Keith was named to the Bauxite Invitational Tournament All-Tournament team for her great work on defense as well as a 16-point game on offense. Kylie Lasater, Reese McDonald, and Katie McJunkins were named to the NACC All-Tournament Team. Lasister picked up one State Farm Insurance player of the game award and McDonald two in the three wins at the NACC tournament.
The Lady Yellowjackets are now 13-2 on the season and have won nine games in a row. Clinton is currently ranked fifth in state in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s Class 3A poll. The Yellowjackets return to conference play this week hosting Newport on Tuesday and traveling to Mt. View on Friday. The Clinton boys are 1-1 in conference while the Lady Jackets are 2-0.
