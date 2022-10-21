The Greenbrier Lady Panthers ended the regular season with a five-set win over Greenwood on Thursday.
The scores were 25-18, 13-25, 25-16, 5-25, 15-11.
Madison Crum led the offense with 19 kills and 15 digs. Reese Watters had 14 kills. Chanley Wood had 14 digs. Jojo Jerry had eight kills and 15 digs. Lily Oaks had 23 assists and nine digs. Brooklyn Smith had 18 assists, six digs and three aces.
“I was really proud the girls tonight,” Greenbrier coach Katie Huff said. “They fought really hard to pull out a win against a great Greenwood team.
“I couldn’t think of a better way for us to wrap up our regular season as we prepare for the state tournament next week. Hopefully, we can keep up what we had going last night and do some damage next week.”
Greenbrier is hosting the Class 5A state tournament, starting Tuesday at Panther Pavilion and The Pit.
The Lady Panthers will play Valley View in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday at noon at Panther Pavilion.
Other state matchups
The Vilonia Lady Eagles will play Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round of Class 5A state tournament Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Greenbrier High School.
Mayflower will play Hoxie in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Rose Bud High School.
In the Class 2A state tournament at Mansfield High School, Quitman will play Midland on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Conway Christian will play Cedar Ridge at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. St. Jospeh will play Barton on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
