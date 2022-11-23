The Heber Springs varsity girls defeated the Guy-Perkins girls by a score of 69-32.
Both teams started off the first quarter struggling to get much going offensively. Katie Henry would get the ball rolling for Guy-Perkins with a couple of layups. At the the end of the first quarter, the score was 12-10 in favor of Heber Springs
Heber would begin to stretch their wad in the second quarter but Guy-Perkins would continue to hang around and keep the lead under double digits. After a couple of 2-pointers from Julissia Young, Jo’Mia Ealy scored six points in a row to close the second quarter for Guy-Perkins. The score at halftime was 32-24 in favor of Heber.
The second half was completely dominated by Heber Springs. In the third quarter alone, Heber Springs out scored Guy-Perkins by 25-5. The score going into the fourth quarter was 57-29
Guy-Perkins was again outscored 10-4 in the fourth quarter. The final score of the game was 69-32.
Ealy had 10 points to lead Guy-Perkins. Katie Henry had five points as well. Young added eight points. Jacey Blaylock had five of her own points as well.
