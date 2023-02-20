The Class 4A No. 5 Southside Lady Southerners beat Brookland 50-42 on Saturday to win the 4A-3 district tournament at Trumann High School.
With the win, Southside is the top seed in the Class 4A East Region Tournament, which starts today in Clinton. Southside will play Pulaski Academy at 7 p.m. The Lady Bruins are 8-13 on the season.
Southside is now 25-3, having won 21 consecutive games. The Lady Southerners’ last loss was Dec. 10 to Nettleton by a score 48-24.
In the win over Brookland, Kamie Jenkins led Southside with 23 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Callie Jo Robbins had nine potions and 10 boards. Chaney McCance had seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
Southside beat Jonesboro Westside 58-45 in the semifinals of the district tournament.
Jenkins had 18 points and 15 boards. Robbins had 14 points and four steals. Juliann Stevens had 13 points and three assists. McCance had five assists. Alexa Blevins had six steals and five rebounds.
If Southside beats Pulaski Academy, the Lady Southerners will qualify for the Class 4A state tournament and guaranteed at least three more games. The state tournament starts Feb. 28 at Blytheville High School.
