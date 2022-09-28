The Conway Lady Wampus Cats improved to 14-2 on the season and 7-0 in 6A-Central play with a sweep of Little Rock Southwest. The scores were 25-2, 25-2, 25-17.
Saniyah Rippond led Conway with seven kills. Kenley Jordan had 11 assists and five aces. Olivia Harris had five digs. Kayla Smith had two bocks.
“The girls played well tonight against Southwest,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We were able to focus on running some of our offensive plays and try to get better at executing them. Our setters did a great job with decision making tonight as to who to set and when to set them.”
Conway won the junior varsity match 25-6, 25-4.
Brooklyn Ferguson had three kills. Tate Jones had six assists. Madden Cabantac had four aces. Carly Pate had four digs. Ava Gipson had two blocks.
Greenbrier volleyball
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers lost in five sets to Greenwood. The scores were 17-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 13-15.
Madison Crum had 25 kills and 14 digs. Reese Watters had 15 kills. Payton Crum had nine kills. Lizzie Ransick and Jojo Jerry had five kills each. Jerry also had 17 digs.
“I thought we fought really hard towards the end of the match,” Greenbrier coach Katie Huff said. “We just have to play like that out of the game. We had some players step up offensively last night, which was good to see. Hopefully, going forward, we can keep up the offensive production and cut down on some unforced errors.”
