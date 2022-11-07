Author John G. Lambert will host a presentation in commemoration of Veterans Day at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Faulkner County Library.
The presentation consists of an introduction, a brief overview of the opening of the war in the Pacific, the history of the USS Independence CVL-22, clips of Dr. Robert Ballard’s video survey of the wreck on the bottom of the Pacific, many photos and a Q&A section.
Lambert said the presentation is “for those of you who may have an interest in the great conflict in the Pacific during WWII, the entry of the US Navy into the nuclear era with the atomic bomb test on the fleet at Bikini Atoll in 1946, and the little known secret US Navy / Berkley Rad. Lab. post war (NRDL) Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory facility at Hunters Point Shipyard.”
The author has a background in the Navy and aviation, which inspired a book titled “USS INDEPENDENCE CVL-22, A War Diary of the Nation's First Dedicated Night Carrier.” It has involved 14 years of research and was originally published in 2011 with the last major edits being made to the 2021 edition.
Lambert joined the US Naval Reserve in 1965, serving as an avionics technician in VAW-11. He learned to fly in 1970 and eventually built his own plane, which he raced and flew from coast-to-coast and border-to-border.
Lambert also authored “RACE - Canard Air Racing - A History of Racing Burt Rutan Inspired Designs, 1983-2005” about the history of the Air Race events held by the Rutan And Composites Enthusiasts from 1983 to 2005.
Other work by Lambert includes a keepsake book published in 2013 of his Culver City High School Class of 1963 reunion.
The library program is free to the public and recommended for any age.
