Leonard Earl Ragland, age 91 of Marshall, Arkansas passed from this life on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at his home in Marshall. He was born in Marshall, Arkansas on December 10th, 1928 to Robert Earl Ragland and Della Mae Young Ragland.
Leonard was a Korean War veteran of the US Army. After graduating high school Leonard went on to attend college at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas. He worked as a drywall finisher until his retirement at the age of 65. While in college Leonard ran track and field competitions. His specialty was the 440-yard dash. His love of running continued most of his life. He was very fit and active up until his later years. He was an avid outdoorsman and liked to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed playing pool and dominos at the Searcy County Senior Center. Leonard loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful storyteller and his many stories will live on in the hearts of his family.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Virginia Lee Reid Ragland of the home; two sons, Joel Ragland and wife Cheryl of Clinton and Windell Ragland of Marshall; grandchildren, Christie Mooney of Clinton, Angela Bintliff of Clinton, Wendy Haddock of South Bend, IN, Sarah Ragland of Conway, Heather McClung of Marshall and Lisa Henry, also of Marshall; great-grandchildren, Dalton McClung, Carlee Martin, Lance McClung, Kelsie Smith, Kindra McClung, Haylen Henry, Savannah Henry, Hannah Mooney, Dutch Bintliff, Courtney Mooney and Allison Mooney; one great-great grandchild, Arielle Smith; two sisters, Juanita Treadwell of Hamilton, IL and Carol Busbee of Marshall; a very special grand-son-in-law, Kevin McClung; and many other family and friends who will also mourn his passing.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Della Ragland; and one sister, Doris Ragland.
Funeral services for Leonard will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, Arkansas with Bro. Bryan Busbee and Bro. Kevin McClung officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 till 2:00 PM preceding the service. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery near Marshall. Pallbearers will be Todd Busbee, Donnie Horton, Jimmy Dorsey Horton, Don Ragland, Jeff Ragland and Morgan Ragland. Honorary pallbearers will be Leonard’s domino and pool playing friends from the Searcy County Senior Center.
