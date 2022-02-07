High fertilizer prices got you down when it comes to thinking about your spring and summer pasture and hay crops to feed your livestock?? The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture County Extension offices in Cleburne, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren, and White counties have scheduled the Little Red River Forage Conference to be held at the Cleburne County Livestock Auction Barn on Friday, Feb. 18.
We are conducting this conference to assist you with ways to improve the efficiency of the use of your funds that will need to be spent on fertility shortages on your farm in 2022. You will not want to miss this conference. The conference will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude by 3 p.m. The topics that are being planned include liquid & foliar fertilizers, best management practices related to forages, clover establishment, effects of differing nitrogen rates on forages, and utilizing poultry litter. We have a great lineup of speakers including our own specialists and county agents. Lunch will be provided but there is limited seating for this program.
Please call the Cleburne County Extension office at 501-362-2524 to preregister so we can ensure you get a seat for the conference.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact the Cleburne County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
