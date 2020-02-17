The public is invited to view a new art exhibit by artist Mark Davis at the First Security Bank in Clinton, located on S. Highway 65 next to Walmart. The solo show is on exhibit through March during regular business hours. Viewers will enjoy a wide variety of oil paintings include horses, landscapes, and fishermen, all available for purchase.
The love of nature and the beauty of the outdoors led Mark Davis to the Fairfield Bay/Shirley area in 1981. He and his wife Laura moved here to begin his dental practice after graduating from Baylor in Dallas.
Mark's mother was an accomplished artist and his daughter, Erin received a degree in graphic design from Harding University in Searcy. Art has always been a part of his life.
Mark is a member and current Vice President of the North Central Arkansas Artist League. This group has brought many fine artists for workshops to encourage growth and talent to its members and guests. New artists and skilled are welcome to attend workshops and demos.
