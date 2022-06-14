This week in the community
June 16 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
June 18 Cowboy Classic Golf Tournament: The Clinton Athletic Booster Club presents this four-person scramble with a 9 a.m. Shotgun Start. Located at the Indian Hills Golf course there is a fee of $240 per team which includes green fees, cart, range balls, lunch and prizes. For more information contact Rory Bradley at 501-884-6018.
Public announcements
Natural State Processing: is hiring at their Clinton location. Join their team and help grow a local industry. Poultry Processing Specialist – Starting at $11.50/hour, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., six open positions for this role. Poultry Packaging Specialist – Starting at $11.50/hour, two openings for 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., four openings for 3:30 p.m. to midnight. Six total openings for this role. Poultry Harvest Floor Team Member – Starting at $11.50/hour, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one opening for this role. Poultry Evisceration Team Member – Starting at $11.50/hour, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., two openings for this role.
https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Cypress-Valley-Meat -Company-3/jobs.
https://cypressvalleymeat company.com.
The Clinton Area Rotary Club: will be hosting three events this year. The first is a Poker Run we are calling “Ride for Rotary.” This is scheduled for April 23 beginning at the Clinton Petit Jean Building. We are currently enlisting the support from local businesses. We have five major sponsors and we are looking for smaller cash donations, gift cards, or retails items for prizes. Sponsors’ names will be on display on a Sponsor Board at the events. The second event will be this summer and will be a Poker Boat Run and the third event will be a bike run at the Bluffton Preserve. We will release more details as we get closer to the events.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Upcoming events
July 16 at 10 a.m. All American Pageant: Formal Wear and Patriotic Wear Pageant. More details to come out soon.
Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Sons of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
