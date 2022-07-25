This week in the community
Today through July 30, Flash Sale Debs Fashion: Flash sale this week only. Grace in LA jeans (junior size only) just $49. Now through Saturday, don’t miss Deb's Hot Summer Sale.
July 29 through Aug. 8, The Pottery Shop Back to School Sale: The Pottery Shop is having its biggest Back to School sale ever starting this Friday through Aug. 8. There will be a secret sale room full of Buy-One-Get-One clothing items. So don't miss out; and don't forget Aug. 6-7 is tax free.
Public announcements
The Clinton Area Rotary Club will be hosting two more events this year. We are currently enlisting the support from local businesses. The first will be July 23 with a Poker Boat Run. We have five major sponsors available and we are looking for smaller cash donations, gift cards, or retails items for prizes. Sponsors’ names will be on display on a Sponsor Board at the events. The second event will be a bike run at the Bluffton Preserve. We will release more details as we get closer to the events.
Upcoming events
Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Sons of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Aug. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. Clinton Chamber Business After Hours: Join us for an evening of music and mingling while taking in some amazing local art work. This event will be held at Main Street Gallery located on Main Street in Downtown Clinton. Everyone is welcome to join us and take time to connect with our neighbors and local business and community building. This event is free and we hope to see you there. For more information contact the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-6500.
Aug. 6, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every first Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Aug. 6 Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. Giving Grub & Good Times: Event tickets for this event are $45 in advance or $50 at the door. The ticket includes award winning BBQ from Team Party Q, music from Whistlin’ Dixie, Free Photo Booth and much more. In addition there will be raffle tickets for a Tractor Supply Kayak and a Rainbow Drive Resort Package that are one for $5 or five for $20 and tickets for a Farris Burroughs Farms Farm Fresh Beef Package at one for $1 or six for $5. All proceeds raised go toward the purchase of laparoscopic equipment for Ozark Health.
Aug. 9 from 5-7 p.m. Clinton Elementary Open House.
Aug. 11 from 6-7 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press and media are invited to attend.
Aug. 15 First Day of School: for Clinton, Shirley and South Side Bee Branch.
Aug. 18 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
