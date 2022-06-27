This week in the community
June 30, 11 a.m. Harness Professional Land Surveying Ribbon Cutting: Join us as we welcome the Harness land surveying crew and learn a little bit about their team and the services they offer. Their office is located in downtown Clinton at 218 Griggs St.
June 30, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
July 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
July 2 Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Public announcements
The Clinton Area Rotary Club will be hosting two more events this year. We are currently enlisting the support from local businesses. The first will be July 23 with a Poker Boat Run. We have five major sponsors available and we are looking for smaller cash donations, gift cards, or retails items for prizes. Sponsors' names will be on display on a Sponsor Board at the events. The second event will be a bike run at the Bluffton Preserve. We will release more details as we get closer to the events.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Upcoming events
July 14, 6-7 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
July 16, 10 a.m. All American Pageant: Formal Wear and Patriotic Wear Pageant. More details to come out soon.
July 21, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
July 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boat Poker Run: This poker run is hosted by the Clinton Area Rotary Club on beautiful Greers Ferry Lake. Starting at Fairfield Bay Marina with stops at Furgerson’s Choctaw and Peters Sugarloaf Marina this is sure to be an exciting day on the water with a chance to win awards and prizes. Proceeds go to fund scholarships for local youth. For more information contact Lacey Bradford at 501-253-0342 or Terry Drew at 501-253-4730.
Aug. 2, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.