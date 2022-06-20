This week in the community
June 24 at 6 p.m. Ozark Health Corn-hole Tournament: Located at Archey Fork Park this tournament will be running in conjunction with Archey Fest’s usual Friday night events with carnival and craft and food vendors present and is open for the public to register. So join us for this family-friendly tournament with plenty of things to keep you busy in-between games. Proceeds will be used to purchase Bariatric Patient Recliners. For more information or to register, please call 501-745-9714.
June 25 Archey Fork Festival: The 24th Annual Archey Fork Summer Festival is set for Saturday, June 25 in scenic Clinton, Arkansas. The Archey Fork Festival is provided free to the public and all are encouraged to spend a day enjoying everything Clinton has to offer. Your day of events will begin with the Classic Car Show and the softball tournament at 8 a.m. The softball will run into the night and the car show will run from 8 a.m. to noon in Historic Downtown Clinton. Starting at noon, the midway will open with the carnival and craft fair in Clinton City Park located on Archey Fork Road off Highway 65. We will finish our day in the park starting at 6 p.m. with our annual fishing derby and live music. The fishing derby is provided by the cooperation of the city of Clinton and the Arkansas Game and Fish, where they dump hundreds of fish in the city pond and we turn the kids loose on them with prizes given for different categories. From there you can enjoy the music, carnival, fishing, crafts and food until dark when our annual firework show begins.
On June 25, be in Clinton, Arkansas — bring your blanket, your lawn chair and your family to enjoy a day of family fun on the banks of two rivers in the foothills of the Ozarks.
June 25 Rubber Ducky Race: This race is hosted by the Van Buren County Library and will be held at Archey Fest. You can purchase one duck for $3 or two ducks for $5. Join the fun for a chance to win and help support a good cause. You can purchase yours ducks at the front desk of the Library on Factory Road.
June 25 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Archey Fork Car Show: Located on the Downtown Square in Clinton with multiple categories and with typically more than 150 vehicles. Registration is from 8-11 a.m. with trophies presentation from 1:30-2 p.m. Sponsors of the show are encouraged to setup an information booth to let spectators learn more about your services. Local businesses are also invited to participate by setting up a table, push-up tent, display of your business, etc. and give handouts or giveaways, etc. promoting their business. If you can donate something to the car show for a door prize or raffle, that would be awesome but not necessary. We are offering trophy sponsorship for $200 which includes: Trophy with your company name. You pick a vehicle to give your trophy to and present the trophy yourself to the vehicle owner and you will receive an 8x10 picture free of charge. Your business name will be announced throughout the car show for participating. Archey Fork Car Show is nonprofit. All proceeds will be donated to local charities: Shop with a Cop, The Angel Tree, Meals on Wheels, Choctaw Food Bank, etc. For more information, contact Rick or Debbie Wolfe at 501-253-2056 or email at rickndebbie@artelco.com.
Public announcements
Natural State Processing is hiring at their Clinton location. Join their team and help grow a local industry. Poultry Processing Specialist - Starting at $11.50/hour, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., six open positions for this role. Poultry Packaging Specialist - Starting at $11.50/hour, two openings for 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., four openings for 3:30 p.m. to midnight. Six total openings for this role. Poultry Harvest Floor Team Member - Starting at $11.50/hour, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one opening for this role. Poultry Evisceration Team Member - Starting at $11.50/hour, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., two openings for this role. Interested candidates can apply 2 ways:
The Clinton Area Rotary Club will be hosting three events this year. The first is a Poker Run we are calling ‘Ride for Rotary.’ This is scheduled for April 23rd beginning at the Clinton Petit Jean Building. We are currently enlisting the support from local businesses. We have five major sponsors and we are looking for smaller cash donations, gift cards, or retails items for prizes. Sponsors' names will be on display on a Sponsor Board at the events. The second event will be this summer and will be a Poker Boat Run and the third event will be a bike run at the Bluffton Preserve. We will release more details as we get closer to the events.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Upcoming events
June 30 at 11 a.m. Harness Professional Land Surveying Ribbon Cutting: Join us as we welcome the Harness land surveying crew and learn a little bit about their team and the services they offer. Their office is located in downtown Clinton at 218 Griggs St.
June 30 at 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Highway 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
July 2 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
July 2 Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth, contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
July 14 from 6-7 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
July 16 at 10 a.m. All American Pageant: Formal Wear and Patriotic Wear Pageant. More details to come out soon.
July 21 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
