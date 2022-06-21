UA Little Rock announces spring 2022 Dean’s List
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announces students who have made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester, recognizing more than 610 students whose academic performances have been superior at the end of each semester.
To be on the Dean’s List, UA Little Rock students must earn at least nine credit hours and maintain at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students who made the Dean’s List include:
Zane Haney of Jerusalem.
Adam Orr of Clinton.
Students named to Harding University Dean’s List
The following students were among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.
Kyler Hensley of Clinton, a senior studying mathematics.
Claire Drewry of Damascus, a senior studying kinesiology and health.
