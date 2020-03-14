To reduce risks to our employees, the Log Cabin Democrat office in Conway will be closed to the public March 16-27.
Our employees will continue their work to get important information out to the community, and customers can reach our office by phone and email. We will continue to publish a paper six days a week and provide our readers with news and information just like we have done for 141 years. Our coverage of COVID-19 will be posted on our website, thecabin.net, as soon as possible and updated throughout the day.
All Log Cabin Democrat COVID-19 articles will be available to the public at no charge – regardless of whether or not you are a subscriber.
It is never easy to deny access to our business, a community business, but these are unprecedented times and require unprecedented decisions.
To reach our office, call 501-327-6621.
For subscription or delivery service, call the main line or email rhambuchen@thecabin.net.
For classified advertising, please call the main line.
News tips can be emailed to editorial@thecabin.net.
Thank you for continued support of the Log Cabin Democrat.
