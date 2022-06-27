Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday the conviction and sentencing of a Lonoke County man, Nathan Williams, for crimes related to distributing or viewing child pornography.
"Each time these horrific photos are shared by these predators, the children are revictimized," Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said. "Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement officers and legal team, Williams has pleaded guilty to possession and will now spend years in jail for his predatory and illegal actions."
Williams, 56, was arrested on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in North Little Rock by Special Agents with the Cyber Crimes Division of the Arkansas attorney general's office and officers with the Austin Police Department after a cellphone belonging to Williams was surrendered to the authorities.
Special agents with the attorney general's office found more than 1,000 images and videos containing child sexual abuse material. Some of the children in the images appeared to be less than 5 years old.
Williams pleaded guilty to possessing numerous images and videos of children before Lonoke Circuit Court Judge Barbara Elmore.
He was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years to be suspended. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
Williams will serve his sentence with the Arkansas Department of Corrections. The case was prosecuted by the Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham and Senior Assistant Attorney General Marianne Satterfield was appointed Special Deputy Prosecutor.
