Mainstream Technologies is pleased to announce the hiring of Evan Paul as a Business Analyst in the Software Development Unit. His work will be focused on quality assurance, acting as a liaison between the software development team and the customer to ensure that Mainstream is delivering in accordance with the customer’s needs and expectations.
Before joining Mainstream, Evan spent 3 years with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Conway, as well as its spin-off company DXC Technology, as both a project manager and quality analyst within the Human Resources IT group, focusing on global payroll transformation efforts.
Evan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems from the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville. A native Arkansan, he enjoys following Razorback athletics. He is an avid soccer fan and plays in the local Men’s League. Additionally, he is a member of the Catholic High Alumni Association, as well as the University of Arkansas Young Alumni Program.
According to Steve Althoff, Director of Software Development: “Evan has been with Mainstream for a very short amount of time and is already making a huge impact. His attention to detail and follow through will strengthen our ability to provide high-quality software solutions and exceptional customer service to our business partners.”
