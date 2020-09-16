Mainstream Technologies announced the hiring of Park Kelley as senior managed services engineer. He will be providing support for managed service clients, which can range from simple workstation issues to complex matters related to client servers and network infrastructure.
Before joining Mainstream, he served as IT manager for Frost PLLC for 11 years. Prior to that, he had 10 years of IT consulting experience in the small-to-medium-sized business sector. He attended college at UALR where he first majored in computer science and subsequently studied systems engineering. Park is a single parent of two sons.
According to Justin Leavell, Director of IT: “Park brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Team that will take us beyond the next level of support needed for our customers.”
