Mary Jo Appleby, 92, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born in Clinton, Arkansas, on Nov. 16, 1929, to parents David K. Lovell and Iva Pearl (Weaver) Lovell.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Luther Appleby; siblings, Junior Lovell, Ralph Lovell, Doyle Lovell, Lane Lovell, Waymon Lovell, Billy Lovell, Violet Stobaugh, and Oma Lively.
She is survived by her son, David Appleby (Syndi); granddaughter, Lisa Ruckle (Mike); great-granddaughters, Zoe Ruckle and Emma Ruckle; and her beloved dog, Rosie.
Mary Jo loved her flowers and set out each spring to fill her flower beds. She loved her great-granddaughters and often enjoyed spending time outside watching them play.
Her presence in life will be greatly felt and missed by all those who knew and loved her.
As she requested, a private service will be held by the family.
All arrangements handled by Roller-McNutt of Conway, Arkansas.
